Skull and Bones New Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Let’s try this again: a new release date for Ubisoft‘s Skull and Bones has apparently leaked. After countless delays, a known insider has claimed that the game is set for February 16, 2024, with three days of early access for those who fork out some extra cash.

The leak comes from none other than Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, who claims that Ubisoft plans a “premium” version of Skull and Bones that’ll come with the aforementioned early access bonus. The report adds that the Premium version will cost approximately $15-$20 more than the standard edition, which is listed for $60 on the Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones is listed on the PlayStation Store but without a price since pre-orders were pulled.

Insider Gaming is unsure when Ubisoft will announce the new release date but since it’s not too far off, the earliest Henderson expects to hear something is The Game Awards 2023 in early December unless Ubisoft has planned a separate announcement.

If Henderson’s report is correct and Ubisoft has no further change of plans, Skull and Bones will finally be released more than five years after it was supposed to launch.