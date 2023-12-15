Report: PS5 Pro Allegedly Releasing Late 2024. New Details Revealed

Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb has joined in with those confirming a recent PS5 Pro leak is genuine, and has thrown in some additional details about the as yet unannounced console upgrade.

PS5 Pro is go?

Grubb revealed the information on his YouTube show Game Mess.

”That PS5 Pro leak is almost certainly real based on what I’ve heard now, and obviously I’m not the only one out there saying that, but I can throw my ‘confirm, confirm, confirm’ into the ring for everybody. The current specs are based on a range of possibilities because they have not actually fully dialled that in.”

He then discusses one of the big additions to the console compared to the regular models.

”The big thing here, like the big feature that this system will support, is Sony’s own proprietary DLSS-like solution, where they use their own machine learning to improve images so they can run things at a really high resolution and really high frame rate, and they would include their own hardware in the PS5 Pro to do this.

That’s where like the 2x hardware ray tracing acceleration comes into place, but they would be able to do even more than just better hardware ray tracing. So yeah, this thing is probably happening.”

Replying to a message on X (formerly Twitter), Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson recently responded to a question about potential specs on what a more powerful PlayStation 5 may look like. Henderson said he couldn’t comment on leaks he had no part in verifying, but did note he believes Sony is already anticipating actual specs to make their way out as they plan to give third-party developers PS5 Pro dev kits soon.

Henderson previously reported that the PS5 Pro — codenamed “Trinity” — will support better and more consistent frame rates at 4k, and could even feature 8k support.

Leaks appeared on the forum site ResetEra where it was claimed the new PS5 would feature faster storage, accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.

The sources here are fairly reliable, but at this time, it still seems like the innards of a PS5 Pro aren’t quite fully formed, so we’ll likely not get official confirmation of the hardware’s existence for a little while yet.