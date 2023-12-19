God of War Ragnarok Update Adjusts Valhalla DLC Difficulty

Santa Monica Studio has rolled out God of War Ragnarok update 05.03, which adjusts Valhalla DLC difficulty. The changes include a nerfed Tyr fight on the ‘Show Me Will’ difficulty.
God of War Ragnarok and Valhalla update 05.03 patch notes
Complete patch notes are as follows:
CINEMATICS
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cinematic after death
- Cleared lingering Draupnir Spear particles when cinematic starts
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced difficulty of first Týr fight on the ‘Show Me Will’ difficulty setting
- Increased difficulty of some arena challenges
- Tuning adjustment to ‘The Forum’ to make difficulty more appropriate
- Slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk while in Valhalla
- Various combat tuning and balance updates
- Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase in the “Open Greek Chests” value if Kratos forfeited a reward selection after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest
- Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga
- Fixed an issue with the encounter not ending when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena
- Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and not come back
- Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available
- Fixed an issue where encounter would not end if Nightmare was ejected from a creature near the arena boundary
- Fixed an issue where Kratos could erroneously stay in Spartan Rage when interacting with Shield Maidens
GENERAL STABILITY
- Resolved multiple crashes including when opening certain chests or rifts, non-English language specific crashes, and memory leak on PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would be falling through the world
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship
- Fixed an issue with Kratos falling through the world after walking through a Mystic Gateway
- Fixed some issues with textures not streaming in properly when entering arenas
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue with the “Time Extended” message displaying in timed challenge trials when it should not
- Fixed an issue with subtitles overlapping UI when in vendor menus
- Fixed some instances of the navigation assist pointing to incorrect locations
- Fixed an issue where the timer would overlap the Warrior Soul health bar
- Fixed instances where the “Elites Killed” counter would remain after timer expired
- Corrected the “Costly Damage” burden to show appropriate duration in description
- Fixed the King of the Hill challenge timer overlapping progress bar
- Fixed an instance when the timer would never reach zero on the Aegean Ship encounter
- Fixed an issue which would cause a screen reader to read the Tablet of Reflection prompt twice in a row
- Fixed instances where subtitles were not formatted properly
- Fixed an issue where “Flawless Kills” and “Flawless Parries” Challenge UI updated any time Kratos was hit
- Added a ‘Download in Progress’ screen if attempting to launch God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla before God of War Ragnarök is fully installed
- Fixed an issue with the options menu displaying when opening the glyph tutorial for the first time