PlayStation Studios Might Turn to Mid-Sized Games in Between Big-Budget AAAs

A presentation leaked after the recent ransomware attack on Insomniac Games suggests that PlayStation Studios might turn to making more mid-sized games to plug the gaps in release schedules. This was also alluded to by a known insider back in October, who noted that studios are increasingly turning to smaller experiences as big-budget AAAs are taking increasingly longer to make.

PlayStation Studios might take notes from Insomniac Games’ Miles Morales

The leak in question is a presentation from Insomniac Games in which the studio details the financial implications of releasing smaller games like Miles Morales, which went on to become a commercial hit. Insomniac suggests that this may become a necessity going forward and that two mid-sized games are comparable to the performance of one AAA game but with a significantly smaller budget.

The presentation also mentions that one AAA game can fund up to three mid-sized games, and in the time it takes to release a big-budget blockbuster, a studio can churn out two smaller games back to back. “Prospects of spending $300 million on three mid-sized games versus one AAA is very intriguing,” Insomniac notes.

According to the leak, the studio is planning to release a Venom spin-off game before Spider-Man 3.