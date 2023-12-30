Sephiroth Will Have a Bigger Presence in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s World Map

The next part of the epic Final Fantasy 7 remake is coming in 2024 with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and it is set to bring at least one big change from the original.

One-Winged Angel takes flight in Rebirth

Sephiroth had a much larger presence in the 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake than he did in the same portion of the original game, and with Rebirth set to cover the middle section of the game, the promise of more Sephiroth than before has been made by producer Yoshinori Kitase.

Speaking to Game Informer, Kitase talks about the game’s world map and how it will contain a greater presence from Sephiroth as the group pursues him across the map.

“Remake covers your encounter with Sephiroth, and now within Rebirth, we wanted to make Sephiroth this very clear antagonist and target for the characters to go and pursue through their journey in Rebirth,” said Kitase. “Within the original game, Sephiroth was not seen very much in the world map, but in this title, we put this element forward.”

There will be plenty of character development for one of gaming’s most notorious antagonists and Kitase explained “We felt it was necessary to have this very clear depiction of how he came to be the person that he is now in Rebirth.”

Sephiroth will feature as a playable character during a flashback sequence in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on PS5 on February 29, 2024.