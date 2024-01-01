PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning January 1, 2024

The new year is now upon us and the first week of 2024 brings a handful of new PS5 and PS4 games being released during the week beginning January 1. Like last week, the first games to arrive during 2024 are all indie titles with no new PSVR 2 games, and you can find the list below.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of January 1 to 6, 2024.

PS5 Games

Truck Drag Racing Legends (January 2)

Horror & Sports Pinball (January 5)

Shivering Stone (January 5)

Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck (January 5)

Four games are coming to both PS5 and PS4 this week, with both consoles getting the same list. Starting the week is Truck Drag Racing Legends, the first of two truck racing games to be released within a few days.

Later in the week comes the final trio of games. Horror & Sports Pinball includes six themed pinball machines: Werewolf Pinball, Mummy Pinball, Halloween Pinball, Soccer Pinball, Touchdown Pinball, and Basketball Pinball. Meanwhile, Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck has two racing games: Speedway Racing and Speedtruck Racing. Finally, Shivering Stone is an environmental sliding puzzle where players help a young man journey across snowfields and frozen forests.