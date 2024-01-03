PS5 Pro Possibly Hinted at in Leaked Insomniac Games Presentation

Fans think they’ve discovered a reference to the unannounced PS5 Pro in a presentation leaked after the recent ransomware attack on Insomniac Games. Rumors of a PS5 Pro have been swirling for a while, with reliable insiders claiming that the mid-gen refresh is all but confirmed.

PS5 Pro dev kits might already be making their way to developers

The presentation in question mentions AI upscaling via machine learning in a presentation about Marvel’s Wolverine, with technologically inclined fans noting that the current PS5 hardware is not equipped to support AI upscaling. Some Reddit users pointed out that God of War Ragnarok supported neural network upsampling for textures but apparently the current PS5 isn’t capable of AI image upscaling.

We won’t share the presentation here but you can check out the leaked slide as well as the discourse surrounding the discovery on Reddit. There’s a lot of technical jargon to get through and we’re hardly engineers, but do take this with a grain of salt.

According to insider Tom Henderson — who accurately leaked the PS5 Slim and its detachable drive before it was announced — PS5 Pro specs might leak soon since dev kits are on their way to third party developers.