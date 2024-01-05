Until Dawn’s Original Devs Were ‘Gutted’ When Supermassive Was Handed Development

PS4 exclusive Until Dawn thrust developer Supermassive Games into the limelight but the title was originally a Sony London Studio project. Announced as a PlayStation Move game for the PS3, Until Dawn was once canceled and then resurrected as a Supermassive project. Now, its original developers have spoken out in an interview with Time Extension.

Until Dawn’s original developer didn’t know Sony moved the project

Speaking to Time Extension, former devs said that their version of Until Dawn was canceled in March 2011. The website pointed out that the original game wasn’t made public but was briefly shown off as an unannounced title in promotional videos for PlayStation Move. It’s unclear why Sony canceled the project because London Studio was under the impression that things were going well, and they even brought on a new director: Mark Simmons of Silent Hill fame.

Layoffs accompanied the cancellation, but Until Dawn devs faced a double whammy when the game re-emerged as a Supermassive project. “No one knew it had been moved to another studio,” one former unnamed dev told Time Extension. “It was just canned, as far as everyone was concerned. So it was surprising when we found out. I think a lot of people were pretty gutted.”

According to Time Extension’s sources, Until Dawn’s original version was “just at the point of getting good” when it was snatched from the team. “A little bit soul-destroying,” is how they described that feeling.