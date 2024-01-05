PS5 Pro Announcement Not Coming Anytime Soon, Insider Suggests

A known insider has said that fans should tamper their expectations for PS5 Pro‘s announcement and release date information at 2024’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Sony announced its annual CES presentation, following which speculations arose that the company might showcase PS5’s mid-gen upgrade.

Tom Henderson, who first leaked the existence of PS5 Pro, claims that the upgraded hardware will release in late 2024. Unless Sony’s plans change, he expects the company to announce the console sometime in Q3 2024, which is in line with its history of announcements. Neither PS5 Slim nor PlayStation Portal — both of which Henderson leaked accurately — were announced 9-10 months in advance.

Considering Sony’s CES 2024 presentation will take place on January 8, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll even get a hint of PS5 Pro let alone any specs or release date information.

It seems like everyone is hyped that the PS5 Pro might be announced at CES. Personally, I'd be surprised if they were to announce a new console 9-10 months from release if that's the timeline they are still going with. So I'm more inclined to believe a late Q3 announcement. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 4, 2024

Although Henderson has a pretty good track record, we advise taking all rumors and reports with a grain of salt. That said, it does sound like the PS5 Pro is all but confirmed, with Henderson going as far as stating that the console’s specs might end up leaking soon since dev kits are on their way to third party developers.