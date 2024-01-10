Report: PlayStation State of Play Coming Within a Few Weeks

The first rumor of a PlayStation State of Play for 2024 has begun swirling two weeks into the new year, and it looks like the upcoming event might be coming sooner rather than later. Microsoft has already announced an Xbox Direct for January, and Nintendo is reportedly planning a digital event in February. According to a new report, Sony has no plans to be left out.

When to expect the first PlayStation State of Play in 2024

According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Sony’s first gaming event of 2024 is expected within a few weeks. Grubb doesn’t know an exact date, but “a few weeks” could mean end of January or early February.

“There is a State of Play coming,” Grubb said during a GiantBomb podcast. “When, exactly? Not sure. But I’d expect it in the next few weeks.”

This doesn’t sound too far fetched — even if it’s an educated guess — because Sony does have quite a few games lined up for 2024 that it’ll want to show off, starting with Helldivers 2 on February 8. However, Grubb did ask fans to manage their expectations. If the last few State of Play events are any indication, they won’t be anything to write home about.