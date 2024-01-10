PS Plus Extra & Premium January 2024 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium January 2024 games on the PlayStation Blog. The latest lineup features a little bit of everything, from the survival horror of Resident Evil 2 to the wacky all-ages hijinks of Lego City Undercover. The games will become available to subscribers on Tuesday, January 16.

PS Plus Extra January 2024 games

January’s PlayStation Plus Extra titles have something for everyone, such as the explosive and chaotic action-adventure game Just Cause 3 and the space simulation title Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Just under of the titles have specific versions for each console, while the rest only include a PS4 or PS5 version.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4, PS5)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, PS5)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

LEGO City Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PS Plus Premium January 2024 games

As for Premium games, RPG remakes, a fighting game collection, and a PS1 Star Wars game are all highlights of this month’s varied selection.