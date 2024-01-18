PS Store Adds Intriguing Free PS5 Game With Easy Trophies

An interesting free PS5 game has cropped up on the PlayStation Store, complete with a set of easy trophies. Titled Interaction Isn’t Explicit, the short experience comes with a catchy soundtrack, unique art style, and an equally unique premise: pros and cons of different game designs and systems.

Interaction Isn’t Explicit comes with seven easy PS5 trophies

Interaction Isn’t Explicit doesn’t have a Platinum trophy, but there are seven gold trophies up for grabs. They are certainly worth it given the short runtime and premise. Seemingly the work of a solo developer named Frank L. Silva of Fears Ahead Studios, Interaction Isn’t Explicit is a breath of fresh air amid shovelware with easy trophies that have long been plaguing the PlayStation Store.

“What counts as interaction in video games,” an official description asks. “This short study debates different aspects of game design, pros and cons, and why such questions are essential for the language of computer games. Explore a visually stunning world accompanied by a simple but effective third-person shooter combat and magnificent music, composed by FRENCH 79.”

Feedback on the game from players on sites like Reddit and PSNProfiles has been positive. We highly recommend checking it out.

Interaction Isn’t Explicit isn’t available on the PS4.