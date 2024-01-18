Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Refuses to Put Its Games on Subscription Services

Don’t expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS Plus or Game Pass as developer Larian Studios refuses to put its game on subscription services. CEO Swen Vincke says that he isn’t against the subscription model, but is opposed to it becoming the dominant model for delivering games.

Why Baldur’s Gate 3 dev won’t release games on PS Plus or Game Pass

Recently, a rather controversial statement by Ubisoft executive Philippe Tremblay made rounds online, in which he stated that players need to become comfortable with the idea of not owning their games in order for subscription services to grow. Reacting to the statement, Vincke said that if subscriptions become the dominant model, it’ll be “a lot harder to get good content.”

“Getting a board to OK a project fueled by idealism is almost impossible and idealism needs room to exist, even if it can lead to disaster,” Vincke opined. “Subscription models will always end up being cost/benefit analysis exercises intended to maximize profit.” He added that if the games market becomes muddled with subscriptions, discoverability will become an issue and preference of subscription services will end up determining what games get made.

“You won’t find our games on a subscription service even if I respect that for many developers it presents an opportunity to make their game,” Vincke concluded.