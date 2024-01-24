Pacific Drive Gameplay Video is All About Surviving the Zone

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios have released a Pacific Drive gameplay video that details how to ”Survive the Zone”.

Pacific Drive gameplay video rides into the storm

The gameplay loop for Pacific Drive has multiple stages – repairing and upgrading the car, planning routes, and making it back in one piece after raiding the Zone. As players get deeper into the forests, swamps, and other areas of the Olympic Peninsula, they will build the knowledge and skills they need to survive.

Watch the Pacific Drive gameplay video to see the loop in action.

In the shadow of towering evergreens in the Pacific Northwest, you find yourself trapped behind a 300-meter wall. Why was it built, and who or what are Remnants? Mysterious voices traverse the airwaves, questioning you, warning you. Battling against the elements and anomalies, only one thing is certain, you and your car won’t leave The Zone unchanged.

Left untouched for over thirty years, the Olympic Exclusion Zone is home to all manners of hazards and mysterious phenomena known as anomalies. With only your station wagon for company, navigate the winding roads as you attempt to untangle a web of secrets that have surrounded the area since the 50s. Gather resources to upgrade your car and uncover more clues as you venture further and farther out into the unknown.

Pacific Drive will park on PS5 and PC on February 22, 2024.