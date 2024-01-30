Report: Until Dawn Remake in Development at Metal Gear Solid Delta Studio

The long-rumored Until Dawn remake is being developed by none other than support studio Virtuos, if a LinkedIn profile of a former employee is anything to go by. Information contained within the profile also confirms that the remake has been in development since at least 2020, corroborating previous reports.

Virtuos apparently handling both Until Dawn remake’s PC and console ports

As spotted by Reddit user KekanKok, the profile of animation director Naceri Lu states that he was working on Until Dawn “PC/console” along with numerous other projects at Virtuos between December 2019 and March 2020. This confirms that the report we heard two years ago from an insider who has since disappeared was correct.

Although Lu spent about a year and a half working for Virtuos, it is during his four-month stint as an associate animation director at the studio during which he mentions having worked on Until Dawn’s PC and console ports. In case the profile is updated, you can check out a screenshot below:

Naceri Lu (LinkedIn) – screenshot by PlayStation LifeStyle

Considering that this information has been sitting in plain sight, we wonder if this is where the original insider received their information from!

Virtuos is currently also assisting in the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of MGS3.