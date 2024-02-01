PSA: February PlayStation State of Play Date Set for Next Week

During last night’s PlayStation State of Play, Sony beat leakers to the punch and announced the next event itself. Seemingly having heard criticisms of how it conducted the last few State of Play showcases, Sony decided to follow up yesterday’s event with a separate State of Play for PS5 console exclusive Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Sony says next week’s event will offer an extended look at Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, but didn’t say how long the show will run. Fans should tune in on Tuesday, February 6, at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT if they wanna learn more about the game.

There's more State of Play on the way! Tune in next Tuesday, February 6 at 3:30pm PT / 11:30pm GMT for an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.



This should save us all those persistent State of Play rumors and speculations, right? Not quite!

Earlier today, a ResetEra insider with a good track record set gaming forums abuzz yet again when they said that Sony also has a showcase planned for May to fill the void left behind by E3. It’s currently unclear if this will be a smaller State of Play type event or a major showcase. However, given Sony’s recent track record, we’re all fairly confident that a summer event of some sort will happen.