New PS Plus Discount Makes Extra Cheaper Than Essential

Sony has rolled out a PS Plus discount offer for new and returning subscribers in some regions, making Extra cheaper than Essential for the time being. The percentage of discount seems to vary between users, but Extra still comes out cheaper than the most basic tier.

New PS Plus discount offer lasts until February 11

Users across Reddit and ResetEra have reported receiving more than 40% off of PS Plus Extra. The discount has been offered to new as well as returning subscribers with lapsed memberships. We can confirm that members across Europe, North America, and Australia have been offered the discount, with an end date of February 11.

Sony has a strange way of rolling these offers out so if you’re unable to see the discount using the web store, we advise trying via the PS App. If you don’t see the discount at all then you either have an active membership or you’re just one of the unlucky ones. Discounts are often applied randomly, but this one seems to have been rolled out more widely.

It’s unclear why some users are getting up to 44% off while others are getting only 40% off. Here are examples of two different regions’ offers: