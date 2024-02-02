Another PlayStation Handheld Reportedly in the Works

A new rumor has emerged that Sony is working on another PS Vita-esque PlayStation handheld in cooperation with semiconductor giant AMD. A leaker has claimed that the device in question is not a remote player like PlayStation Portal, and although they refer to it as “PS Vita 2,” there’s currently no indication that it’ll be a successor to the Vita.

Vita-esque PlayStation handheld reportedly coming with PS6

The rumor comes from YouTuber MooresLawIsDead (MLID), who has somewhat of a mixed reputation so take this with a grain of salt. According to MLID, the handheld will pack a custom AMD Accelerated Processing Unit, and will be backwards compatible with digital PS4 games as well as PS5 games with a “Pro-like patch applied.”

The handheld is supposedly in a very early high-level design phase, and has yet to be greenlit for launch. MLID recons it’ll be at least two years before Sony gets somewhere with it. Speaking of time frames, the leaker claims that the handheld system will be part of the PS6 family of devices, so if it’s real, we’re guessing a release window no sooner than 2027.

MLID seems confident about their sources, and added that the new PlayStation handheld comes in response to an ever-growing demand for handheld/mobile gaming, especially in Japan.