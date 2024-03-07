Helldivers 2 Studio Will ‘Educate’ Devs Following Heated Balance Debate

A recent Helldivers 2 patch triggered debate online over balance issues in the game, and one developer added fuel to the fire with deliberately inflammatory comments. However, Arrowhead’s CEO and game director Johan Pilestedt has clarified that this behavior is unacceptable.

The controversy began following the release of Helldivers 2’s first major balance update. While patch 1.000.100 buffed some weapons, it also nerfed fan favorites like the Railgun, Breaker Shotgun, and Shield Generator. Reactions were mixed but mostly negative, prompting developers to explain the change. This includes Senior animator Fredrik Eriksson, who defended the changes on Reddit.

While Eriksson’s initial comment wasn’t too inflammatory, things got increasingly heated as the debate continued. It came to a head in a subsequent comment when he wrote, “I’m feeding the rage a little for my own entertainment here, just so you know.”

“We haven’t nerfed anything into the ground,” the Helldivers 2 developer continued, “I just think it’s a little too early to pretend like the game is figured out. We made two of the most brainless playstyles less viable, and brought the guns that are under/overperforming more into line with the rest.”

It did not take long for that quote to get passed around in the Helldivers 2 community. This prompted a response from Helldivers 2’s game director.

“We are aware of this and have taken action internally to educate our developers on how to represent the organization,” Pilestedt wrote in a Reddit comment. “This is not a message that the studio stands behind. We are always working to make as an enjoyable experience and community that we can.”

“While I understand that it reflects on the studio as a whole, it is not our intention that this should be the behavior from us,” the Helldivers 2 director wrote under another post. “We want to ensure that you all have the best time possible in this game and in this community.”

Eriksson also apologized and said he would leave community engagement to Arrowhead’s community team from now on.