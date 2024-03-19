Soulslike Bleak Faith: Forsaken Heading to PS5 This Summer

Archangel Studios’ soulslike PC game Bleak Faith: Forsaken is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this summer.

Having released on Steam on March 10, 2023, the game makes its console bow on July 5, 2024. You can learn more about the game with the official details below.

The game courted controversy last year after accusations it had copied animations from Elden Ring.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken Details

Explore the last remnants of civilization in this vast, unforgiving, and interconnected world. Learn what is left of its history. Discover pockets of civilization in the perpetually expanding Omnistructure. Lose yourself in a journey unlike any other.

Open World and Exploration

Explore the Omnistructure for the first time ever. Rich in atmosphere and rife with danger, be prepared to be immersed in a new world unlike any you’ve experienced before. Not every path is paved and catered to you, so be prepared to run, climb, leap, to ascend in Bleak Faith.

Hardcore Combat Experience

Combat is dangerous and will push you to your limits. Positioning, timing, and resource management are all things you must keep in mind at all times. Expect to be challenged.

Epic Boss Fights

Be prepared for memorable boss fights with unique soundtracks. Bosses ramp the danger levels even higher and ensure a thrilling ride through the manifold sectors of the Omnistructure.

RPG Progression and Playstyle Versatility

Choose a class and progress into your perfect playstyle. But remember, not every choice is reversible, so decide wisely what direction you take your character in.