Helldivers 2 Players Are Losing the Galactic War Because of a Bug

Evey time Helldivers 2 players drop into battle they are playing a small role in a vast Galactic War. While many games say that, it’s literally true for Helldivers 2 thanks to the efforts of Arrowhead’s game master Joel. However, it appears that a glitch is tipping the scales against the forces of Super Earth.

Helldivers 2 glitch is causing setbacks in the Galactic War

As The Loadout reported, something is wrong with how the game tracks things like Medals and Major Orders. Arrowhead is aware of the problem, with Game Master Joel addressing it on the game’s official Discord server. “Helldivers!” he wrote. “We’re aware of an issue with the Galactic War not tracking your effective spread of Liberty properly. We are investigating this urgently and will keep you posted as soon as we understand the issue and have a fix to communicate to you. Thanks very much for your patience while we squish some software bugs.”

Arrowhead didn’t indicate how long this fix would take or whether it would make retroactive changes to the Galactic War. Still, if nothing else, Helldivers 2 fans will hopefully be relieved to know that Joel isn’t solely responsible for their struggles.

It will also be interesting to see if Arrowhead might try to work this glitch into Helldivers 2’s ongoing story. Perhaps the Automatons found a way to hack Super Earth’s computer network. That would certainly be an interesting way to explain the glitch in lore. That said, players would probably prefer Arrowhead focus on fixing the bugs before coming up with in-universe explanations.