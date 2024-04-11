Destiny 3 reportedly in the works

Players are convinced that Bungie is working on Destiny 3 following the Final Shape livestream on Tuesday. During the event, creative director Luke Smith made comments that suggested that there’s more to come beyond Destiny 2. This coupled with a month-old Reddit leak has resulted in speculations that a third game is in the works.

Bungie previously dismissed suggestions of Destiny 3

Although there have been talks of Destiny 3 in the past, Bungie never confirmed plans for a third entry, especially after the sequel went free to play. A month ago, a random Reddit user claimed that not only is a third game in the works, but that Bungie is also working on something called “Prism.”

The Reddit user’s claim was largely ignored… until this week. On Tuesday, Bungie revealed the Prismatic subclass, confirming that the Reddit leak was correct. Additionally, Smith said during the livestream that “facing the Witness is not the end of Destiny 2, and it’s definitely not the end of Destiny.” “After you face the Witness, we’re gonna tell you what’s coming next to Destiny 2 and beyond,” he added.

That sounds a lot like a new game. If the Reddit leaker’s claims are indeed all accurate, then Destiny 3 is in development under the code name Payback.