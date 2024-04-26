Madison VR Creeps Onto PSVR2 Next Week

After several delays, Bloodious Games’s Madison VR is finally headed to PSVR2 next week, but only on digital for now.

Perp Games is publishing the horror game, which hits PSVR2 on May 2, 2024.

Madison VR will be making full use of the PSVR2 bag of tricks. The tactile haptic controls will allow for greater interaction with the environment and a sensation of how things feel whether you want to or not. This extends to the use of the instant camera. So you’ll really be able to shake that Polaroid picture and regret it instantly when you see what it’s captured.

The 3D audio will give you a horrifyingly accurate read on where that terrible noise is coming from. The audio technology is honestly one of the best things about playing horror games on PSVR2, so I’m dreading/anticipating that in Madison VR.

There’s also a promise to achieve a higher level of visual quality, which is understandable after the messy launch of the flat-screen version.

You can wishlist Madison VR on the PlayStation Store now.