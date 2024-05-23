Naughty Dog’s New Game May ‘Redefine Mainstream Perceptions of Gaming,’ Says Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann has said that a new Naughty Dog game that he’s working on “could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” In an interview published by Sony, Druckmann discussed the company’s creative entertainment vision, and how it empowers PlayStation Studios to take new risks rather than solely sticking to what’s profitable.

Neil Druckmann ‘excited’ about new Naughty Dog game

Asked if he could share a “dream project” that he hopes to see realized, Druckmann said that he’s been lucky enough to work on “several dream projects” throughout his career, and highlighted The Last of Us as an IP that bridged the gap between gamers and non-gamers, especially following the success of its television series.

Druckmann added that he’s “currently excited” about one such dream project that he anticipates will transcend boundaries. “I’m eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming,” he added.

Druckmann added that his current project is “perhaps the most thrilling yet” but didn’t divulge any details. Elsewhere in the interview, the Naughty Dog head honcho said that he was thankful that Sony trusts its studios to take risks because continuous innovation is important.