PSN Card Redeem Error – Users Worldwide Reporting Problems With Service

It’s Christmas, but several PlayStation 4 owners are having a hard time buying digital games from the store. That’s because there’s a PSN card redeem error popping up when users try to redeem a prepaid gift card in the store. So far, reports have come from worldwide, so it doesn’t seem to be a regional issue at the moment.

The most common error code that users are getting is “WC-40329-8.” This isn’t an actual issue with the PlayStation Network itself, as online services are working as expected. “I keep getting error code WC-40329-8 when I enter my gift card code,” wrote on Twitter user. “I am connected to the [PlayStation Network] as well.”

@AskPlayStation Just recieved some PSN gift cards but cant redeem them on the ps4 store. Any suggestions? — Thugs (@MyInfo37950534) December 25, 2017

Damn you PSN, we want our gift cards to work! #PSNfail — Kyle McClure (@KyleSMcClure) December 25, 2017

Thankfully, PlayStation is aware of the issues and are looking into a fix. “We’re aware that some users are having issues redeeming vouchers on PSN,” wrote the official Twitter account. “Thank you for your patience as we investigate. Please be sure to follow us for further news and updates.”

The official PlayStation Network status website has more information on the issue:

Redeem Voucher Affected Platforms: Other , PS Vita , PS3™ , PS4™ , Web Affected Services: You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation™Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Status:

Are you impacted by the current PSN card redeem error? Let us know if you’ve had any luck, and if it’s working for you. We’d love to know more from our readers.