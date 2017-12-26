Rise of the Tomb Raider Directors Announces Move to Insomniac Games

In a recent Twitter post, Brian Horton – who was the game Director for Rise of the Tomb Raider – has revealed that he will be leaving his role at infinity Ward and joining Insomniac Games. No word on what he’ll be working on while there, but his tweet does reference the upcoming Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4, so he could be jumping on to help out there.

Fans may not know Brian Horton’s name, but they’ve definitely played the games he’s worked on. According to LinkedIn, Horton worked at Crystal Dynamics as Game Director for Rise of the Tomb Raider before moving on to Infinity Ward, where he served as both a Studio Art Director and a Creative Director on multiple games. His resume speaks for itself, so his partnering up with Insomniac Games should result in an even better game.

For more information on the upcoming Spider-Man title, make sure to check out our E3 2017 preview. Here’s what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release in 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.