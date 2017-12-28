Dragon Ball FighterZ Anime Music and Commentator DLC Packs Delayed

Bandai Namco has revealed some bad news for those that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of Dragon Ball Fighterz. Two DLC packs that were going to be included in the Ultimate Edition, the Anime Music pack and Commentator Voice pack, have been delayed until beyond the game’s release. While those that buy the Ultimate Edition will still get the packs, they’ll just have to wait until they can download it.

Bandai Namco revealed updated release dates for the DLC packs on Twitter:

We have an update on the timing of availability for some of the contents included in the DRAGON BALL FighterZ UE; they are as follows: Anime Music Pack will be available by March 1

Commentator Voice Pack will be available by April 15 Thank you for your patience & understanding pic.twitter.com/Ptg3EIHPVU — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 20, 2017

Bandai Namco provides a bit more context on their Facebook page:

We want to thank our fans once again for their patience as we use the remaining weeks before the launch of Dragon Ball FighterZ to make sure the game is developed to the highest levels of quality and fun. As a token of our appreciation, we will be including four additional stamps and one additional Lobby Avatar within the Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition Pack.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release January 26 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

