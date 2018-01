Monster Hunter: World Will Add Deviljho With Post-Release Update Patch

Capcom has just held a live stream in Japan where they revealed more brand-new information on the highly anticipated Monster Hunter: World. In this event, Capcom has published the new sixth trailer for the game that confirms the additions of more Elder Dragons. The popular Teostra¬†and Kushala Daora are confirmed joining the game’s monster roster along with more brand-new monsters.

Another major news coming from this event is that Capcom has also confirmed that more monsters will be added to the game through post-release update patches. The first of which will be Deviljho, the famous brute wyvern that made its debut in Monster Hunter: Tri, and it will be added to World later in this Spring. Players will not need to make additional purchases to be able to access quests with these monsters; they only need to keep their game copy up-to-date with the patches.

Finally, to prepare for Monster Hunter: World‘s release, Capcom will hold another beta test session from January 19 to 22. In this third session, a fourth quest is added where players will be able to hunt the game’s powerful flagship monster, Nergigante.

Monster Hunter: World will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on January 26. A PC version is also under development and will be released later in Fall 2018.

[Source: Capcom]