GTA Online Saw the Highest Number of Players in December 2017 Since Launch

If you’re one of those who are still wondering why Rockstar chose to invest its resources in supporting Grand Theft Auto Online instead of creating single-player DLC for GTA V, then here’s your answer. The developer announced in a recent blog post that 2017 was the “biggest” year for GTA Online.

Although Rockstar didn’t get into specifics and had no numbers to share, the studio did reveal that the multiplayer component of its hit title enjoyed an “epic” December that saw more players in the game than ever before, four years after launch.

We’d like to salute the population of Los Santos and Blaine County for another banner year of civic mayhem. From wild Special Vehicle Circuit and Transform Races, to illicit new revenue opportunities for your Organization in Gunrunning and Smuggler’s Run, to saving the world with your crew in The Doomsday Heist, and so much more – 2017 was the biggest year of GTA Online yet, capped off by an epic December that saw more players in the game than ever before. Thank you to all dedicated GTA Online players worldwide – and we’ve got more treats in store for you all in the weeks ahead including new modes to experience, and vehicles to collect and race.

Grand Theft Auto V has shipped 85 million copies and continues to appear in the top charts in multiple regions.

[Source: Rockstar]