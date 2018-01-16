That Monster Hunter: World Rathalos Edition PS4 Pro Will be Available in North America, Glacier White Also Available

Last year, a Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro console was announced, but Western fans of the series were disappointed to learn that it would only be released in Japan. Those worries were put aside today when Sony announced that the Monster Hunter: World Ratholos Edition PS4 Pro would be launching in North America on January 26, alongside the game.

Exclusively available through GameStop, the Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro bundle will include the custom PS4 Pro and DualShock 4 controller, along with a Monster Hunter: World Blu-ray disc and additional digital content. It will set you back $449.99, but quantities are limited, so you’ll need to check with your GameStop soon if you want a chance at getting on yourself.

Here’s what Vice President of PlayStation Marketing Mary Yee had to say about the Rathalos Edition PS4 Pro:

Monster Hunter: World is the biggest game yet in the beloved series, and we’re ready to celebrate with an amazing new Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle available for $449.99 USD (MSRP) exclusively at GameStop on January 26. The Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro bundle will allow you to seek and slay ferocious beasts across a vast, ever-changing environment. Featuring a Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro console, DualShock 4 wireless controller, Blu-ray disc and digital content, there’s no better place to hone your skills and take part in the ultimate hunting experience. Use the terrain to your advantage, or be hindered by the hazards they present. The choice is yours in an all new open world adventure teeming with surprises and excitement. This bundle will be available in very limited quantities, so if you want to pick one up, check with your local GameStop for availability.

In addition to the Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro bundle, Sony is making the Glacier White PS4 Pro available as a standalone purchase for the first time. The Glacier White had previously been bundled with Destiny 2. It will be available in GameStop stores for $399.99 starting at the end of January. Sony doesn’t mention the Glacier White color being limited in any way, so it’s likely this will become a semi-permanent sku, unlike the fleeting Rathalos Edition.

Which special edition PS4 are you most looking forward to getting your hands on? Does the chance to get the Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro pique your interest?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]