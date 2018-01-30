Battlefield 2018 Will Release in October Says EA

After confirming that Anthem will no longer be a 2018 release, Electronic Arts confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that they’ll still have a busy holiday schedule. In fact, the next Battlefield game (which is currently unannounced) will be releasing in October 2018. There is little known about the upcoming multiplayer shooter, but at least we know when we’ll be able to play it.

In current Battlefield news, DICE released a new update for Battlefield 1 today. Here’s a snippet of what the official patch notes said:

NEW MAP: HELIGOLAND BIGHT This is Battlefield 1’s quintessential naval map. With its immense scale and focus on vehicular combat, it’s ideal for Conquest Assault, the only game mode available on this map. This is the first naval battle of the Great War, where the British Royal Marines commenced a surprise attack against the German navy. Attackers speed to the red cliffs and rocky shores to gain ground, where infantry can use large rocks and dunes as cover from battleship shelling. Control Bunker Beach and you’ll have access to a battery cannon to defend against the onslaught. Take cover behind the rocky wave breaker wall to safely engage the enemy beyond the sinking cruiser, as they take a foothold on the nearby Düne island. Finally, assert your dominance in the first ever Battlefield 1 Dreadnought vs. Dreadnought battle. NEW MAP: ZEEBRUGGE Under the veil of night, British troops reinforce the treacherous raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge. Join the concentrated battle as the British Royal Marines wrestle to possess the German controlled, concrete mole. Advance past the war-torn breach toward the heavily guarded submarine pen. Utilize the dock openings to gain access and overcome the enemy. Torpedo boats, planes, L-Class Destroyers, Dreadnoughts, and the menacing C-Class Airship battle for control around the port. Be mindful, as infantry soldiers fight back with the anti-aircraft guns placed along the coastal wall and battery cannons that are lining the nearby beach at the base of the mole. NEW: VEHICLE The all-new C-Class Airship is equipped with 4 seats and 2 package loadouts. Pilots can deliver an immense payload of artillery and bombs, as they navigate the skies. Front gunners are equipped with a 76mm cannon, while rear gunners provide support with a 20mm Autocannon. Top gunners offer anti-aircraft protection with a mounted AA gun on the top of the vessel. Like tanks and the new L-Class Destroyer, pilots can self-repair the C-Class Airship to maintain dominance in the sky.

Battlefield 1 is available now, and the Battlefield 2018 game will release in October 2018.

[Source: Wall Street Journal]