Levels in Metro Exodus are Larger Than Metro 2033 and Last Light Combined

Though not a whole lot has been revealed about the upcoming Metro Exodus, 4A Games has said in the past that the game will incorporate more open world themes than in previous Metro titles. In a recent interview, two members of the development behind the game revealed that Exodus might be a bit more open than fans think.

Speaking with Game Informer (via PC Gamer), creative director Andiry Prokhorov and executive producer Jon Bloch revealed that individual levels in Exodus will be larger than anything seen in the previous games. Where the biggest outdoor level in Last Light was approximately “200 meters to 100 meters,” the average size of a large location in Exodus is about two square kilometers. Players won’t be able to move back and forth between the areas, but each section will be completely open to explore once you get to it. There is more information to be found in the full interview, which you can check out above, but as it stands, players should be excited to know that Exodus is planning to be a huge game.

Want to learn more about the world of Metro Exodus? Here’s the official story description:

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East. Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter. Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

Metro Exodus releases Fall 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PC Gamer]