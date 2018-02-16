Square Enix Unveils New Dragon Quest Builders 2 Gameplay Footage

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything regarding the development of Dragon Quest Builders 2, but today, Square Enix has debuted two minutes of brand new footage from the upcoming title. During a Dragon Quest Builders “Builders 100 Landscapes Contest: Road to Builders 2” live stream (via Gematsu), the company unveiled the new footage, which you can check out below (footage starts at 38:50-40:55).

In the footage, we only get to see a general look at the world, with the streamers just roaming around a bit before it stops. It’s only a quick look at the game, and while it would be nice to see some more detailed gameplay featured, it will no doubt excite fans as they continue to wait for the game to launch.

Here’s what PlayStation LifeStyle’s Keri Honea had to say about the original Dragon Quest Builders in her review of the 2016 PlayStation 4 release:

It’s easy to dismiss Dragon Quest Builders as just another Minecraft clone or a Minecraft-lite, but those who do will miss out on a very creative little adventure. I never thought building in the name of saving the world could be this entertaining or keep me up so late at night. I’ve always enjoyed the crafting side of RPGs, but this takes it on to a whole new level. It’s a crafter’s paradise more than it is a builder’s, something you won’t know until you pick it up for yourself. Come for the charming Dragon Quest look and feel and, yes, the Minecraft building; stay for the questing and crafting.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. We’ll have more on the title as more information becomes available.

[Source: Gematsu]