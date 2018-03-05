Cory Barlog Discusses Themes and Story of Upcoming God of War

With the release date for God of War drawing closer with each and every day, more information is coming out about both the story of the game and what inspired it. Today, the PlayStation YouTube account released an interview with Creative Director Cory Barlog that took place at PlayStation Experience 2017.

The interview not only talks about some of the stuff we’ve already seen in the game, but also involves Barlog diving deeper into the themes of the game, the mythology surrounding it, and some story tidbits we haven’t heard just yet. For anyone anticipating the upcoming game, it’s as close to a must watch as something can be.

For more on the upcoming God of War, make sure to check out our preview of the game from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games. Watch this space for more God of War E3 coverage to come, including a one-on-one interview with Cory Barlog to dive a little deeper into the development of this new direction for the franchise.

God of War will release on April 20, 2018.