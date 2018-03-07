Get Ready For a New Monster Hunter: World Live Stream in Spring 2018

The Japanese official Twitter account of Capcom’s blockbuster Monster Hunter series has just posted a new tweet announcing that they will hold a new live stream for Monster Hunter: World in Japan on March 14.

The tweet reads as follows:

[Notice] Monster Hunter: World‘s special live stream in Spring 2018 will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 8:00 PM! We will provide the newest Monster Hunter: World game information all at once! Stream URLs and more will be published tomorrow on Thursday, March 8! #MonHunWorld #CAPCOM_TV

Note that the time listed, 08:00 PM or 20:00, is according to Japan’s time zone (UTC+9). In other time zones, this live stream should be held at the following times:

GMT: 11:00 AM

Eastern Time: 06:00 AM

Pacific Time: 03:00 AM

Previously, Capcom had informed that Monster Hunter: World will receive major free post-release updates that add a plethora of new content, and they also published a teaser which specifies that the first such update in Spring 2018 will add the popular monster Deviljho. It is highly likely that we might be able to learn much more about this upcoming major patch.

Monster Hunter: World has been released worldwide on January 26. It has also become Capcom’s most successful title ever for shipping 7.5 million copies worldwide, surpassing the previous record holder Resident Evil 5 which, according to Capcom themselves, shipped 7.3 million copies.

[Source: Capcom]