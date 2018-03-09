PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Watch Morgana Get Down in the Latest Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Trailer

March 9, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Atlus just put out a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: the adorable Morgana. Give the video a watch to see just how the mascot gets down when he’s not being a Phantom Thief and stealing the hearts of others. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

  • Rivers in the Desert
  • Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)
  • Keeper of Lust
  • Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)
  • Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)
  • Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
  • Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
  • Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)
  • Blooming of Villain
  • Life Goes On
  • Price
  • Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)
  • Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)
  • Will Power (Shacho Remix)
  • Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
  • Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)
  • Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning
  • Last Surprise
  • Life Will Change
  • GROOVY
  • One Nightbreak
  • Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)
  • Hoshi to Bokura to
  • Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.

