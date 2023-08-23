New Persona 5 Tactica Trailer Shows Off ‘Triple Threat’ Attack

We have another Persona 5 Tactica trailer to keep us on our toes about the upcoming tactical RPG. This time, we’re treated to a little tease about the gameplay and how you’ll go about strategizing during battles.

Turn the tide

In this latest trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, publisher Atlus shows what you can expect when you go head-to-head with the “oppressive Legionnaires.”

You’ll be given numerous ways to perform actions, choosing a tactic that works. Obviously, the name of the game is strategy, so you’re encouraged to “place your squad strategically” in the battlefield in order to maximize damage to enemies.

One technique that is showcased in the Tactica trailer is the “Triple Threat” attack. This is where all three members of your squad surround an enemy, leading to an “all-out attack that deals massive damage.”

On top of that, we’re also told that there will be five difficulty levels in the game, ranging from “Safe” to “Merciless.” Luckily, if things aren’t going so well (or if they’re going too well), you can change them at any point.

You’ll also need to unlock certain skills as you progress, as well as visit the “Velvet Room” to keep your Personas in tip-top shape.

There’s quite a bit to look forward to if you’re a Persona fan. As well as Tactica, which is dropping soon, there’s also Reload, which is a remake of 2006’s Persona 3. The latter is due for release in early 2024.

Persona 5 Tactica will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.