Persona 3 Reload Release Date Set in New Trailer

If you’ve been waiting to hear about the release date for Persona 3 Reload, wait no more as it’s been revealed that the remake of the 2006 game is coming February 2, 2024.

To current and previous gen systems

A recent press release also confirms that Persona 3 Reload will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, but will also be available on Xbox One and PS4. On top of that, publisher Atlus says the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch day.

If you’re interested in this anticipated RPG, you can pre-order a copy today. Orders placed before February 2 will also receive “Persona 4 Golden BGM Set DLC to jam out to six tracks from Persona 4 Golden in-game.”

Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3, released more than 17 years ago on the PS2. Since the series’ popularity increased, fans have been hoping for a return to what is actually the fourth entry in the Persona franchise.

We were treated to a gameplay trailer at the start of July, as well as some details about the English voice cast.

And just to whet your appetite even further, there’s also a new trailer that’s been released called “Meet the S.E.E.S.” which you can check out above.

The Persona games have enjoyed a long life so far, with the first entry in the Megami Tensei spinoff releasing all the way back in 1996. Since then, there have been a host of installments, and more coming out frequently.

So just to recap: Persona 3 Reload will be out on February 2, 2024, and will be available on current and previous gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC.