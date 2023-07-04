Persona 3 Reload Trailer Shows More Gameplay, English Voice Cast

By Michael Leri

The Persona 3 Reload debut trailer was pretty brief. However, Atlus has now expanded upon it with yet another trailer, one that shows even more gameplay and even some of its English voice cast.

Persona 3 Reload still doesn’t have a concrete release date, though

As was the case for Persona 5 Tactica, the most recent trailer debuted at Anime Expo and had a few bits both in and out of combat. The combat parts show new and improved animations, while the dialogue-heavy portions focused more on Fuuka Yamagishi, Junpei Iori, and Mitsuru Kirijo. Atlus then revealed that Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi), Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori), Aleks Le (Protagonist), and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo) will be providing the English voices.

Atlus even confirmed that new reveals for Persona 3 Reload are coming on every full moon, meaning more information will drop on August 1, September 29, October 28, November 27, and December 26. August also has a second full moon on August 30, but it’s unclear if there will mean a second reveal. It’s also unclear how many reveals there will be in 2024, as the game is still slated for “early 2024.”

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

