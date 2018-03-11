Drew Karpyshyn’s Departure Won’t Impact Anthem’s Development, Says BioWare GM

Mass Effect 1 & 2 lead writer, Drew Karpyshyn, recently announced that he was resigning from BioWare yet again to focus on other projects for Fogbank Entertainment. The news of his departure was met with concerns from fans who are looking forward to a story-driven Anthem, and are worried about a respected writer leaving the studio.

BioWare’s General Manager, Casey Hudson, addressed these concerns on Twitter and reassured fans that Karpyshyn’s departure won’t negatively impact Anthem, and that the game’s story continues to be an important part of its development.

Story will always be an important part of every BioWare game. Drew has wrapped up his work on the project, but Anthem’s Lead Writers and their teams continue to do amazing work developing the world, story, and characters. — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) March 11, 2018

Lead producer Michael Gamble added that story has always been a “huge part” of BioWare games, and that won’t change.

As for Karpyshyn, he’ll be working on some original novels and freelance gaming projects, as previously reported. “Please don’t email me asking for more information about why I’m leaving – there is no dirty laundry I’m just waiting to air,” he wrote in a blog. “And please don’t ask about any BioWare projects I’ve been working on – just because I’ve left BioWare doesn’t mean I’m going to start blabbing all their secrets.”

Anthem is expected to release next year.