Monster Hunter: World and Shadow of the Colossus Topped February’s PS Store Charts

Sony recently released February’s PlayStation Store download charts for UK and USA, revealing that Monster Hunter: World continued to perform well while the remastered Shadow of the Colossus made its way into the top 5.

EA’s hit title FIFA 18 also appeared in both regions’ top 5 whereas Warhorse Studio’s new entry Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted at no. 6 in the UK and no. 9 in the USA. Dragon Ball FighterZ, which debuted at number 13 in the UK, was nowhere to be seen in the country’s top 20 last month.

Top-sellers are as follows:

UK

PlayStation 4:

EA Sports FIFA 18 Monster Hunter: World Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V Shadow of the Colossus Kingdom Come: Deliverance EA Sports UFC 3 Battlefield 1 Need For Speed Payback The Sims 4

PlayStation VR:

Surgeon Simulator Moss Job Simulator Rollercoaster Legends Superhot The Inpatient Sprint Vector Ultrawings The Brookhaven Experiment Cocos: Shark Island

USA

PlayStation 4:

Monster Hunter: World NBA Live 18: The One Edition Shadow of the Colossus EA Sports FIFA 18 Madden NFL 18 EA Sports UFC 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Dragon Ball FighterZ Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gang Beasts

PlayStation VR:

Superhot VR Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds I Expect You To Die Driveclub VR Doom VFR Moss Batman: Arkham VR Sprint Vector Arizona Sunshine

[Source: PlayStation Blog (1)(2)]