Monster Hunter: World and Shadow of the Colossus Topped February’s PS Store Charts
Sony recently released February’s PlayStation Store download charts for UK and USA, revealing that Monster Hunter: World continued to perform well while the remastered Shadow of the Colossus made its way into the top 5.
EA’s hit title FIFA 18 also appeared in both regions’ top 5 whereas Warhorse Studio’s new entry Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted at no. 6 in the UK and no. 9 in the USA. Dragon Ball FighterZ, which debuted at number 13 in the UK, was nowhere to be seen in the country’s top 20 last month.
Top-sellers are as follows:
UK
PlayStation 4:
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- Monster Hunter: World
- Gang Beasts
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Battlefield 1
- Need For Speed Payback
- The Sims 4
PlayStation VR:
- Surgeon Simulator
- Moss
- Job Simulator
- Rollercoaster Legends
- Superhot
- The Inpatient
- Sprint Vector
- Ultrawings
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Cocos: Shark Island
USA
PlayStation 4:
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA Live 18: The One Edition
- Shadow of the Colossus
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
PlayStation VR:
- Superhot VR
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- I Expect You To Die
- Driveclub VR
- Doom VFR
- Moss
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Sprint Vector
- Arizona Sunshine