Monster Hunter: World and Shadow of the Colossus Topped February’s PS Store Charts

March 11, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Sony recently released February’s PlayStation Store download charts for UK and USA, revealing that Monster Hunter: World continued to perform well while the remastered Shadow of the Colossus made its way into the top 5.

EA’s hit title FIFA 18 also appeared in both regions’ top 5 whereas Warhorse Studio’s new entry Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted at no. 6 in the UK and no. 9 in the USA. Dragon Ball FighterZ, which debuted at number 13 in the UK, was nowhere to be seen in the country’s top 20 last month.

Top-sellers are as follows:

UK

PlayStation 4:

  1. EA Sports FIFA 18
  2. Monster Hunter: World 
  3. Gang Beasts 
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Shadow of the Colossus
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 
  7. EA Sports UFC 3 
  8. Battlefield 1 
  9. Need For Speed Payback 
  10. The Sims 4 

PlayStation VR:

  1. Surgeon Simulator 
  2. Moss 
  3. Job Simulator 
  4. Rollercoaster Legends
  5. Superhot 
  6. The Inpatient 
  7. Sprint Vector 
  8. Ultrawings 
  9. The Brookhaven Experiment
  10. Cocos: Shark Island 

USA

PlayStation 4:

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2.  NBA Live 18: The One Edition
  3.  Shadow of the Colossus
  4.  EA Sports FIFA 18
  5.  Madden NFL 18
  6.  EA Sports UFC 3
  7.  Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  8.  Dragon Ball FighterZ
  9.  Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  10. Gang Beasts

PlayStation VR:

  1. Superhot VR
  2. Job Simulator
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. I Expect You To Die
  5. Driveclub VR
  6. Doom VFR
  7. Moss
  8. Batman: Arkham VR
  9. Sprint Vector
  10. Arizona Sunshine

[Source: PlayStation Blog (1)(2)]

