Overwatch’s Sombra Getting Nerfed in Upcoming Patch, Brigitte Out Soon

Overwatch received an update in February that made some adjustments to Sombra. Players have been unhappy about the changes, arguing that she needs to be nerfed as the patch made her hack ability a little too powerful. Designer Geoff Goodman has now addressed these concerns, detailing two incoming changes for the character.

Firstly, Sombra’s hacking will go on cooldown for 2 seconds if it’s interrupted by damage. “With this change, Sombra will have to be more careful about choosing when and who to hack instead of just holding down the button and waiting for people to miss and/or reload,” explained Goodman.

Secondly, Blizzard will be making some line of sight adjustments. “There is currently a 0.1s window of time at the end of the hack where it cannot be canceled via line of sight or other effects,” wrote Goodman. “We are removing this window and instead now using multiple LOS checks to make sure the small LOS blockers are still not a problem.”

Goodman stressed that these changes will increase Sombra’s strength and viability.

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard has announced that Torbjorn’s daughter Brigitte will join the fight on March 20. She’s an engineer “with peerless armor-constructing abilities” who brandishes a shield.

[Source: Blizzard]