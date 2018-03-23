Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.15 Coming Next Week, New Cars Teased

Polyphony Digital’s Kaz Yamauchi has announced that a new Gran Turismo Sport update is arriving next week. Included with the announcement was a tease of new cars that’ll be added to the game. While not confirmed, it appears that three of the additions will be the BMW E30 M3, Ford GT40 Mk.II, and Lexus GT500.

Check out the Gran Turismo Sport update 1.15 announcement and tease below:

Another car set to arrive in the game soon is the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept. Here’s more on that vehicle:

The ‘GR Supra Racing Concept’ is a concept model based on the Toyota Supra sports car produced up to 2002, brought back after 16 years as a race car. It was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the division of Toyota that handles their motorsports activities and the ‘GR’ sports car series. This traditional long nose – short deck form machine, is a front engine, rear wheel drive 2 door coupe. The compact body utilizes light weight high strength carbon composite materials implemented in front line racing. The large blister fenders and rear wing, as well as the rear diffuser, were developed to provide superior aerodynamic and driving performance. The suspension, wheels, tires, and brakes utilize pure race spec hardware. The interior contains a dashboard with a rear view monitor, racing seats, steering wheel with paddle shifters. The column, pedals, and roll cage are all complying with racing specifications too.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

