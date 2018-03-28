Fortnite Guided Missile Coming Soon, Watch Trailer

Developer Epic Games announced today that Fortnite guided missiles are on the way. Missiles are already an extremely popular part of their hit free-to-play shooter, so this is sure to shake things up in a major way. While there’s no specific date yet for the new Fortnite Battle Royale weapon, it’s expected to arrive “soon.” So, it won’t be long until you’re able to toy around with this new toy.

Check out the Fortnite guided missile trailer below:

Everything you need to start your rocket riding taxi service 🚕🚀! pic.twitter.com/ZVlsfNdfha — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 28, 2018

Another fan requested feature is Fortnite PS4-Xbox crossplay. Here’s what Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney had to say about it recently, and why he thinks it is “inevitable”:

You can mark Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney as one that believes that cross-platform play is the future. The studio head gave a talk at GDC titled “State of Unreal,” and spoke about how Fortnite PS4 Xbox crossplay could one day be a reality. In fact, he thinks its a certain. “I think it’s inevitable now,” proclaimed Sweeney. “Games have become social experiences in the same way that Facebook or Twitter have, and these experiences only really make sense if gamers can communicate with all of their friends. For Sony and Microsoft to support their customers well they have to be open to all their customer’s friends – their real world friends. Like kids in school have their friends, and do you expect this platform schism to divide them into two separate groups that can’t play together? No. It’s got to come together now. That one remaining barrier will inevitably come down.”

Fortnite is available now.