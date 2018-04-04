Far Cry 5 Breaks Franchise Sales Records, Becomes Series’ Fastest Selling Title

Ubisoft has plenty of reasons to celebrate, as Far Cry 5 has gone on to become the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history. The game greatly surpassed first week sales of Far Cry 4 primarily thanks to digital distributions, which accounted for over 50 percent of all sales.

In fact, Far Cry 5 holds the company’s second biggest launch ever with $310 million in consumer spending during its first week. The company’s top title is currently held by Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Players are also engaging exceedingly well with the popular title, with over 55,000 hours of streaming footage recorded on Twitch and over 117 million views on YouTube to date. These record numbers show the strength of user-generated content and their ability to engage new and existing players to the franchise, according to Ubisoft.

“Far Cry 5, like the real Montana, is a vast and gorgeous playground filled with colorful stories for players to enjoy and share,” stated Laurent Detoc, President of Ubisoft, Americas. “We’re grateful to newcomers and fans of the series who have joined us in Hope County and have collectively grown our community.”

It’s no surprise the game has sold so well considering the amount of effort Ubisoft put into the latest entry. This handy Far Cry 5 infographic shows that 20 motion capture actors helped bring the game to life, 96 lent their voice talent, and over 74 hours of dialogue were meticulously recorded.

For the first time in the franchise, players set foot in America as the new junior deputy in Hope County, Montana. An otherwise mundane job turns deadly after a doomsday cult attempts to take over the small, fictional county. It is now your job to unravel the mysteries and potential dangers with the help of various county residents, whom together form The Resistance.

“I’m proud that the culmination of years of passionate work from the team is paying off, and that Far Cry 5’s experience resonates with so many people,” stated Executive Producer Dan Hay.

Far Cry 5 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Via: Ubisoft]