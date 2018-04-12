Leaked: Spider-Man PS4 Gets Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Suit as a Pre-Order Bonus

If a leaked video is anything to go by, Insomniac’s Spider-Man will be getting the Iron Spider Suit seen in Avengers: Infinity War as a pre-order bonus. A variation on the famous Iron Spider Suit, the Avengers: Infinity War iteration was built by Tony Stark for Peter Parker as he joins the Avengers.

The video was leaked by the @MarvelousRealm Twitter account in a now deleted tweet showing off the next node for pre-order bonus suits. Initially the source video was removed, then Marvelous Realm’s tweet eventually disappeared as well. Through the power of the internet, we managed to snag a screenshot showing off the new suit reveal before the tweet was removed. When the pre-order bonuses were first announced earlier this month, the Spider Punk suit was the only one shown off (though the official video we originally embedded here is now gone too). The third and final pre-order suit is still under wraps at this time.

While not officially announced by Insomniac yet, the collaboration was kind of expected. It would be an odd move to release a Spider-Man game in the same year as Infinity War and not have any kind of cross-promotional content between the two. The Avengers: Infinity War spider suit will capitalize on the hype for the team-up movie. Insomniac likely plans to unveil the pre-order bonus officially closer to the release of the film.

Insomniac has been reassuring fans that the game won’t be full of QTEs, and has also definitively stated that it will not be coming to the Xbox One. A lot of details have been coming out, including a confirmed photo mode for the game that may play into Peter Parker’s history with photography.

Are you excited to see the Iron Spider from Avengers: Infinity War make its way into Insomniac’s Spider-Man? Will you be pre-ordering for the Spider-Man PS4 Iron Spider Suit?

Spider-Man releases exclusively on PS4 on September 7.