PlayStation Blog Interviews Fortnite Design Lead Eric Williamson

Epic Games made a killing with their massive hit, Fortnite Battle Royale. The game is a 100-player Battle Royale, a very popular genre nowadays that many people play. Fortnite had been topping charts on Twitch, increasing viewership for many streamers. It has also been popular with many YouTubers, and tons of videos – from Let’s Plays to dance videos – letting video content creators earn from playing the game. Epic even sponsored some creators that are playing the game well.

Now, Jason Massongill (Social Media Manager for SIEA) has interviewed the design lead for Fortnite, Eric Williamson. They talked about several topics including Epic’s reaction to the game’s skyrocketing popularity, game updates, new mods, and other stuff.

Here’s an excerpt of the interview via PlayStation blogs, where they talked about updates.

PSB: There have been lots of big updates to Fortnite since launch, with more anticipated ones on the way. Can you give us a peek at some of the smaller tweaks the team is working on? Any new QoL-level stuff in the pipeline? EW: Yeah, the team is constantly looking to improve everything across the board, and a lot of that is based on feedback from players. Whether it’s performance improvements, new content, or updates to existing game elements, we’re always looking at how we can make the experience better.

PSB: Since adding Battle Royale, what change or tweak has made the biggest overall impact on gameplay? EW: I think our inventory system has had such a positive impact overall. Being able to quickly pick up or swap items makes it very quick to grab exactly what you need. Some of our items also don’t take any inventory space, so running through a pile of loot to pick it all up is a really satisfying moment. All of this helps get you back to the action as quickly as possible. We didn’t initially think 5 inventory slots would be enough — in fact, we even had plans right around launch time to increase the number of slots so players could carry more. But then we started seeing these really interesting choices about what players would carry, and how it forced people to prioritize what items they wanted. We realized pretty quickly that we shouldn’t make any changes to how that works.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available now on the PS Store for the PS4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]