PlayStation’s Global List of Most Played Games Is Pretty Bland

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shared a list of the top PS5, PS4 games in 2023 based on hours played, and it’s just what one would expect. Free-to-play and battle royale titles reign supreme across the board, with only one or two countries slightly deviating from the trend.

Top PS5, PS4 games of 2023 around the globe by hours played between January 1 and November 30, 2023

Fortnite was the number one most popular game in nearly every country except for Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Colombia. In Japan, Apex Legends and Genshin Impact beat Fortnite to the top two spots, respectively. FIFA 23 was the most popular game in Brazil and Colombia followed by Fortnite. South Korea is the only country with a different list of most played games, with Diablo 4 and Elden Ring making an appearance in the top three.

Other than Fortnite and FIFA 23, Call of Duty and GTA Online/GTA V were the recurring titles in the top three most played games around the globe. Another outlier was Argentina, where Rocket League was 2023’s third most played game after Fortnite and FIFA 23.

It’s not very difficult to see why Sony has been pushing for more live service games.