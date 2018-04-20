PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Releases Open Beta Details for Japan

April 20, 2018Written by John Abrena

blazblue cross tag battle open beta

Arc System Works has just announced the open beta test for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. It will be available for Japanese players in May for the PlayStation 4.

The open beta will take place during these times:

PlayStation 4 – May 9, 16:00 JST to May 14, 24:00 JST – for users who pre-ordered the game via the PlayStation Store

PlayStation 4 – May 12, at 16:00 JST to May 14, 24:00 JST – for users who did not pre-order the game

All 20 characters included in the vanilla version of BBCTB will be fully playable during the open beta. Available game modes include “Casual Lobby,” “Tactics Mode,” “VS Mode (both CPU and 2P).”

In case you missed it, here’s the full list of confirmed BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle roster members:

BlazBlue

  • Ragna the Bloodege
  • Jin Kisaragi
  • Rachel Alucard
  • Hazama
  • Noel Vermillion

Persona 4 Arena

  • Yu Narukami
  • Yosuke Hanamura
  • Chie Satonaka

RWBY

  • Ruby Rose
  • Weiss Schnee

Under Night In-Birth

  • Hyde
  • Linne
  • Waldstein

Here’s how developer Arc System Works describes their crossover fighting game that brings the BlazBlue, Persona, RWBY and UNIEL universes together:

Cross Tag Battle will feature a dream-team of characters that have never before been gathered in a single 2D fighting game. Featuring Ragna the Bloodedge from BlazBlue, Yu from Persona 4 Ultimate Arena, Hyde from UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH, and Ruby Rose from the 3D animated series RWBY, developed by the visionary creators at Rooster Teeth Productions with more to come!

Cross Tag Battle features the work of Arc System Works’ up-and-coming illustrator: Konomi Higuchi as the game’s lead character designer.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be out for PlayStation 4 on May 31 in Japan and Asia, June 5 in NA, and this summer in Europe.

[Source: Gematsu]

