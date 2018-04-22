PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: April 24 – Death Road to Ditto

Where last week featured two big hitters in God of War and Yakuza 6, this week sees a wide range of titles across all three platforms. The PS4 new releases section welcomes Death Road to Canada and The Swords of Ditto to it’s fold, while the Vita gets another visual novel and players get to experience the thrill of a home run derby.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

Cluster Tumble (Digital)

Death Road to Canada (Digital) – Out 4/25

Devious Dungeon (Digital – Cross Buy)

Emily Wants to Play Too (Digital)

Jolt Family Robot Racer (Digital)

Pic-A-Pix Color (Digital – Cross Buy)

Spacejacked (Digital) – Out 4/26

Survive Mr. Cube! (Digital) – Out 4/26

The Swords of Ditto (Digital)

To Leave (Digital)

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Vita

Cosmic Star Heroine (Digital – Cross Buy)

Devious Dungeon (Digital – Cross Buy)

Pic-A-Pix Color (Digital – Cross Buy)

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly (Digital, Retail) – Out 4/27

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.